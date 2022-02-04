Daily brief: Hijab-clad Muslim students in Karnataka denied entry for 3rd day, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hijab row: Muslim students denied entry for third day, stir spreads to social media

The ongoing Hijab (headscarf) row in Karnataka is gaining momentum with the protest spreading to other colleges in the southern state. Read more

Ahead of Bengal civic polls, tussle between Trinamool and Dhankhar fans debate

Differences between Raj Bhawan and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress cast its shadow on the campaign for elections to 108 civic bodies in February. Read more

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma stands 96 runs away from joining Ganguly-Tendulkar in legendary ODI batting list

The pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand just 94 runs away from completing 5000 runs in ODI cricket. Read more

Sonu Sood steps in as Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies. Twitter reacts

The mention of Roadies is incomplete with talking about Actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha. Read more

Rocket Boys review: Jim Sarbh soars with an exceptional cast, SonyLiv finally delivers a great successor to Scam 1992

Abhay Pannu’s Rocket Boys opens to perhaps its most well-crafted, earnestly performed and tightly-written scene. Read more

Basant Panchami 2022 recipes: 4 mouth-watering traditional recipes to try

Basant Panchami recipes: Here's a look at four mouth-watering Basant Panchami recipes from Meethe Chawal, Kesari Halwa to Boondi Ke Laddoo that you must try on this day. Read more