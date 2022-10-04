Daily Brief : Maldives files terror charges against 38 for disruptions on Yoga Day event, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maldives files terror charges against 38 who disrupted India’s Yoga Day event

Authorities in the Maldives have charged 38 people on various grounds, including terrorism, for storming and disrupting the international Yoga Day celebration organised by the Indian Cultural Centre in Male in June. Read more

Oppo launches affordable smartphone with 50MP camera; costs below ₹13k

Oppo has launched a camera-rich but affordable smartphone in India. Oppo A17, the latest smartphone, comes at a price of ₹12,499 and is available in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black colour variants. Read more

GodFather advance booking: Chiranjeevi film leaves Nagarjuna's The Ghost in the dust, sells tickets worth over ₹4 crore

On Dussehra, October 5, two big Telugu stars are clashing at the box office with big-budget releases. On one hand is Chiranjeevi, whose film GodFather will hit the screens, and on the other hand is Nagarjuna, who will be seen in The Ghost. Read more

Web Stories: Take a look at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Pre-Wedding pics

What is colonoscopy, the procedure Ryan Reynolds underwent?

Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing Marvel Comics character Deadpool, recently underwent colonoscopy, along with actor Rob McElhenney, and got the procedure filmed to spread awareness about it, after losing a bet to McElhenny. Read more

'Can't ignore such brilliant performers': Dinesh Karthik wants 2 domestic stars to be selected for India Test team

India's ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa was announced on Sunday, with maiden call-ups for Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the series. Read more

