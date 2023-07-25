Daily brief: Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi's comment about Oppn alliance; and all the latest news

‘Think he likes the name’: Mamata Banerjee responds to PM’s barbs about INDIA

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stinging barbs at their choice of a name for the opposition grouping, Indian National Developmental…read more.

Rain fury: Telangana on Red alert, hill states brace for more downpour: Top updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a fresh weather forecast warning of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall across India for the rest of the week. With the arrival of monsoon, hill states such as…read more.

Minority Ahmadis' worship place attacked in Pakistan's Sindh, ‘hateful’ graffiti drawn on walls

The minarets of a worship place of the minority Ahmadi community were destroyed by unknown men in Pakistan's Sindh province and "hateful" graffiti was drawn on its walls, a spokesperson of the community…read more.

ICC suspends Harmanpreet Kaur in strict action after India captain smashes stumps, criticises umpire publicly

Heavily criticised for setting a bad example in the third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on…read more.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black, Ranveer Singh sans Deepika Padukone

The premiere of the long-awaited romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The star-studded event was…read more.

Eat Lauki, avoid Palak: Ayurveda expert on list of vegetables to eat and avoid during monsoon

Monsoon brings with it a flood of infections and if not careful, one's health may take a beating. Digestive issues are common during this time as the weather is ideal for microbial growth. What you eat can play a major…read more.

