Daily brief: Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for 3 cr, son goes to cops and all the latest news

Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for ₹3 cr, son goes to cops

Mumbai Amir Malik, son of minorities development minister Nawab Malik, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unidentified person offered to get the NCP minister released on bail if they paid him ₹3 crore in Bitcoins. Read More

No immediate question on Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday held a long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and declared that there was “no immediate question on the Congress leadership”. Read More

Yogi Adityanath to take oath on March 25, top BJP leadership to attend: Report

Yogi Adityanath, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn-in for his second term as the chief minister on March 25, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan reported on Friday. Read More

SRH's million-dollar-plus buy opens up on prospect of keeping wickets; 'As wicketkeeper, I'm more involved on the field'

A mediocre Indian Premier League (IPL) season led to Punjab Kings parting ways with West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran but he seemed to have rediscovered his lost mojo in the home assignment against India. Read More

Ashneer Grover on reports of him selling ICC T20 tickets for crores: BharatPe board thinks I'm doing '10 ka 2, 10 ka 2'

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has reacted to the latest batch of reports about his alleged misappropriation of funds. Read More

