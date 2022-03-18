No immediate question on Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday held a long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and declared that there was “no immediate question on the Congress leadership”. Azad said they discussed how to strengthen the organisation and prepare for the upcoming elections but added that the issue of leadership will be discussed when the organisational elections take place later this year.

“She is president and we are all members of the party. There is no question about leadership. When she offered to resign (in the Congress Working Committee, or CWC, meeting held on March 14), we all asked her to continue. When the organisation election takes place, then we will talk about leadership. When organisation election takes place, the workers will decide who will be president,” Azad, a former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.

A former union minister said: “We had a good meeting. We have been meeting her regularly. She regularly meets us on organisation, how to strengthen the organisation. Recently, the CWC met and sought suggestions on how to strengthen the organisation. I also gave some suggestions to her today.”

According to a Congress functionary, Azad is believed to have reiterated a collective decision-making process, a key demand of the G23 leaders, the rebel group of senior leaders, after the Congress failed to win any of the five states that went to poll last month.

The Congress will face the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the next round of polls, due in the winter of 2022.

“I gave some proposals. How to prepare for the upcoming election, how the Congress can put up a united fight. We will face some national parties as well as some regional parties in the coming polls. We also discussed how to strengthen the Congress and how to face those poll challenges,” he said.

Azad’s remarks indicate that the G23 wants to focus on the organisational revamp at this juncture and ensure the senior leaders have a say in the party’s decision-making process. While he distanced himself from Kapil Sibal’s remarks that the Gandhi family should go by underlining that there is no question on Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, he did make it clear that the leadership issue will come up during the organisational polls where the G23’s prime focus is expected to be to stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the party president once again.

The organisational revamp too, is critical for the G23.

In a CWC last year, Azad demanded that the senior leaders should have better representation in the party’s central election committee (CEC) that selects candidates for polls. They are also keen to book more space in the all-important CWC, the party's top decision-making body.

Azad’s meeting takes place a day after Rahul Gandhi reached out to G23 leader, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, and the two leaders discussed both Haryana and the organisational issues.

A senior Congress strategist, considered close to the Gandhis, pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had always kept her door open for party leaders and she regularly meetings some of G23 leaders, especially Azad.

“Gandhi had asked for names of people who can be nominated to CEC and CWC. She also asked for his (Azad) suggestions on how to revamp the party on a number of occasions,” said the strategist.

