'Shared some suggestions': G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday met the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. The meeting between Gandhi and the G-23 comes as the group of rebel leaders has been calling for sweeping reforms in the grand-old party to discuss its abysmal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

“The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was good. All members of the Congress party decided unanimously that she should continue as the president, we just had some suggestions that were shared," said Azad after meeting, according to the news agency ANI.

“The discussion was held to fight unitedly in the forthcoming Assembly elections to defeat the opposition parties,"

Azad is the leader of the G-23 group. It also includes other senior members like Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Raj Babbar.

The rebel group has been demanding reforms in the Congress, which include a 'full time leadership' which is active on the field, elections to the CWC and an institutionalised leadership mechanism to guide the party's 'revival'

On Wednesday, Azad hosted a number of G-23 leaders at his residence. After which the dissenting leaders issued a joint statement saying the only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels.

Earlier this week, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held where party termed its embrassing defeat in the assembly elections as a "cause of serious concern." It also unanimously decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party’s interim chief.

According to multiple reports, the Gandhis – Sonia, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also offered to resign from their respective posts, an offer that was rejected by her colleagues.