Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for 3 cr, son goes to cops
mumbai news

Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for 3 cr, son goes to cops

Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates
Mumbai police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar confirmed that the FIR is registered at Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla , but refused to divulge further details (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mumbai police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar confirmed that the FIR is registered at Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla , but refused to divulge further details (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Amir Malik, son of minorities development minister Nawab Malik, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unidentified person offered to get the NCP minister released on bail if they paid him 3 crore in Bitcoins.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates.

Mumbai police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar confirmed that the FIR is registered at Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla , but refused to divulge further details.

Police sources said that on Wednesday Amir received an email from a person who identified himself as Imtiyaz. The sender offered to get Nawab Malik released on bail, if he was paid an amount of 3 crore in Bitcoins. Amir, who is a law professional, after consulting the matter with his close relatives and friends, filed a police complaint.

When contacted, Amir said that he has lodged a complaint against the unknown person.

The police has registered a case against the accused Imtiyaz under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Police are trying to trace the accused using Internet Protocol (IP) addresses..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out