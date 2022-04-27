Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Daily brief: 'Mannerless CM' trending after BJP slams Kejriwal for 'behaviour', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual meeting with the chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

'Mannerless CM' trending after BJP slams Kejriwal for 'behaviour' at Covid review meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was caught on camera slouching on the chair during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 review meeting. Kejriwal was purportedly seen putting both of his arms over his head and to the back of the chair, and sliding down the seating while Modi interacted via video conference. Taking to Twitter, the BJP Delhi shared the video clip of the moment and wrote, “Mannerless CM of Delhi!” Read more 

Sachin Tendulkar gives epic reply after ICC refers to Master Blaster as an 'occasional bowler'

The ICC posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar the bowler, highlighting a video package comprising some of the Master Blaster’s most memorable dismissals inflicted. “One of the greatest batters that India ever produced. But also an entertaining occasional bowler. Happy birthday @Sachin_rt,” the ICC tweeted. Read more

Delhi government school teacher dances with her student, wows netizens. Watch

As children, one’s teachers have the greatest impact on the kind of people they become in the future and how happy they are in the present. The bond one shares with their teacher is always delightful and a precious memory for the years to come. A video that shows one such moment between a little school girl and her teacher has gone viral on Twitter for all the right reasons. Read more

4 delicious mango drinks to quench your thirst

Easy-to-make drinks are much in demand in summer season as sweltering heat takes a toll on energy levels and makes one prone to dehydration. Due to the early heat wave, we are already seeing a rise in heat stroke cases and other summer ailments like stomach issues, headache, sunburns and asthma. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 13 collection: Yash film inches towards 1000 crore, Hindi version set to cross 350 crore

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to be the number one Indian film at the box office almost two weeks into its release. On Tuesday, the film earned over 19 crore at the box office worldwide, taking its overall tally to an impressive 926 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer is doing pretty well too, having grossed 336 crore. Read more

 

 

 

