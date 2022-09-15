Daily brief: Minor girl drugged, gangraped for 2 days at two Hyderabad hotels, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Minor girl allegedly abducted, drugged and raped by at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested two youths on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl at two separate hotels between September 12 and 14. Read more

CBI takes over probe of BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death, re-registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over the probe of the death of Haryana BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat and re-registered an FIR of the Goa Police on a reference from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). Read more

Bhopal’s teen serial killer lives in isolation cell at Sagar jail. Here’s why

Shivprasad Dhurve, the teen who killed four security guards in Madhya Pradesh last month, has been put in a separate cellar at the Sagar central jail amid fears of other inmates. Read more

Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis, Laver Cup 2022 to be Swiss great's swansong

Swiss marvel Roger Federer has revealed that he will bid farewell to professional tennis after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022. Read more

Can you guess the number of international runs, wickets in these pics by Sachin Tendulkar?

The second edition of Road Safety World Series recently kickstarted with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. Read more

Beauty tips: Want to lighten your dark circles? Check out these 5 effective ways

Oversleeping, extreme fatigue or just staying up a few hours past the typical bedtime can make one prone to dark circles to form under the eyes and this has become quite a common phenomenon in today’s time. Read more

