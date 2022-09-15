Minor girl allegedly abducted, drugged and raped by two youths in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested two youths on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in two separate hotels between September 12 and 14.

The girl, a student, from Dabeerpura part of the old Hyderabad city, was found in a semi-conscious state near Chaderghat by police, who brought her home on the night of September 14.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the Dabeerpura police booked a case.

“We have identified the accused. The case is under investigation and we shall disclose details of the case after the probe,” police inspector G Koteshwar Rao said.

The accused are said to be in the custody of the police and are being questioned.

“The girl was taken to the Bharosa centre for counselling and recording her statement. We have taken the girl to the hospital for medical examination and based on the report, we will include further sections in the case,” the inspector said.

The survivor’s mother told reporters that at around 8:15 pm on September 12, the girl had gone out to a shop to purchase soaps.

“I also gave her ₹ 500 to get some medicines as I had chest pain. But she did not return even after a long time,” he said.

The next morning, her mother lodged a complaint.

“Late in the evening of September 14, the police brought her home but by that time, she was in a semi-conscious state and was not in a position to walk properly,” the woman said.

On repeated questioning, the girl told her mother that she was abducted by two youths.

“She was taken in a car to a hotel, where she was given some injections and was forced to drink cold drinks mixed with some tablets. She was tortured physically and sexually assaulted by the two youths,” the mother claimed, quoting her daughter.

Based on the information given by the girl, the police inspected the two hotels at Nampally where the accused took the girl and sexually assaulted her.

“First, they booked a room at a hotel on the Nampally Station Road on the night of September 12. They gave her a sedative injection and went out. They were also in an inebriated condition. When the hotel staff asked for their ID cards, they refused to give. The following day, when the hotel management insisted that they give their identity cards, they checked out,” a police official familiar with the development said.

Later, at around 9pm on September 13, they checked into another hotel nearby and checked out in the afternoon of September 14.

“Apparently, the accused dropped her near Chaderghat and left the place,” the police official said.

