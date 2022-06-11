Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Nagaland SIT names 30 security force personnel in charge sheet, and all the latest news

Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer talks to reporters on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 09:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Oting killings: Nagaland SIT names 30 security force personnel in charge sheet

The Nagaland special investigation team (SIT) has named 30 security forces personnel in its chargesheet on the killing of 13 civilians at Tiru-Oting area in December last year in a botched military operation, police said on Saturday. Read more

Covid-19: Here’s what experts say on rising cases & concerns over new variants

The rise in the number of daily Covid cases that India has been reporting over the past few days should not be a cause for panic, said top health experts, while dismissing fears of the emergence of any new variant of the virus. Read more

Arrest Nupur Sharma as per law, govt's responsibility to stop violence: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Read more

RELATED STORIES

‘South Africa unhe drop kar de’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hilarious reply to India's plan for David Miller query

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a hilarious answer when he was asked about India's plans of bowling to David Miller in 2nd T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Read more

Amber Heard steps out of a private plane in first sighting since trial verdict, Twitter asks 'but isn't she broke?'

Actor Amber Heard was spotted for the first time since the verdict was announced in her defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Read more

World Blood Donor Day: Is donating blood post Covid vaccination safe? Expert busts common myths

Donating blood has many benefits for one's emotional and physical health, preventing your from serious diseases and boosting emotional well being. Read more

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

