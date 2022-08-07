Daily brief: Nirbhaya’s mother blasts Rajasthan CM over rape law remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Mentality of backing culprits’: Nirbhaya’s mother blasts Gehlot over rape law remark

Asha Devi, the mother of a young woman who was brutally gangraped on a cold winter night in 2012 that sent shockwaves across the nation leading to the enactment of the Nirbhaya Act, on Sunday said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks against the law to hang rape accused was painful and embarassing. Read more

‘ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress…’: Arvind Kejriwal makes a prediction for Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Congress will soon merge with the ruling BJP in Gujarat and spoke about a “brewing love” between the two camps. Read more

GST officials arrest fraudsters misappropriating ITC

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authority, through its intensive drive against fake invoices, has arrested one person in Delhi and three partners of a company in Bhiwandi last week to unearth evasions worth ₹52 crore and ₹78 crore respectively in two separate cases, a Union finance ministry spokesperson said. Read more

China’s Hainan starts mass Covid testing, imposes more lockdowns

China’s southern island province of Hainan started mass Covid-19 testing on Sunday, locking down more parts of the province of over 10 million residents, as authorities scramble to contain multiple Omicron-driven outbreaks, including the worst in capital Sanya, often called “China’s Hawaii”. Read more

Taapsee Pannu on not being invited to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My sex life is not interesting enough’

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a dig at Karan Johar’s chatshow Koffee With Karan, Season 7 at a promotional event. She was out to promote her upcoming film Dobaaraa. At the event, Taapsee said that her sex life is not interesting enough to get an invitation for Koffee With Karan. Read more

International Cat Day: 9 common cat myths you need to stop believing

Love feeding milk to your neighbourhood cat? You should probably stop because unlike the general perception, most cats are at risk of developing digestive issues upon drinking milk and it must be given to them as a rare treat. Read more

Nikhat Zareen wins maiden CWG gold to extend India's boxing juggernaut at Commonwealth Games 2022

Nikhat Zareen joined fellow Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal to win India's third gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Nikhat, the reigning world champion, took little time to wind up the final and secured a unanimous verdict against Northern Ireland's Carly MC Naul. Read more

