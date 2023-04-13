Home / India News / Daily brief: No headway yet in search for killers of four soldiers in Bathinda, and all the latest news

Daily brief: No headway yet in search for killers of four soldiers in Bathinda, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 08:44 PM IST

No headway yet in search for killers of four soldiers in Bathinda

Soldiers checking vehicles near the Cantonment after the firing incident in Bathinda.(HT_PRINT)

A day after four young soldiers were killed in a suspected fratricide attack at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, the army on Thursday continued its search for the perpetrators of the incident without any outcome, even as another soldier reportedly died by suicide at the same base hours after the shooting incident on Wednesday, officials familiar with the development said. Read more

‘Integral part’: India skewers Pak for objections to G20 meets in J&K, Ladakh

India on Thursday brushed aside Pakistan’s objection to holding of G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, saying it is “natural” to arrange such events in the union territories that are an “integral and inalienable” part of the country. Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin punished for 'public criticism' of officials in massive IPL Code of Conduct breach

Rajasthan Royals' star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 percent of his match-fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct. Read more

Alia Bhatt reveals one advice from RRR director SS Rajamouli: ‘If the film doesn’t work…'

Alia Bhatt penned a special note on her RRR director SS Rajamouli who continues to fly high on the worldwide success of his film. SS Rajamouli made it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Read more

Is lazy parenting beneficial for kids? 10 tips to ace it

While it may seem like a laidback style of bringing up your children, but lazy parenting is gaining accolades from all quarters for its intent of making kids more independent and confident at what they do. Read more

ladakh pakistan jammu and kashmir india suicide army punjab bathinda children rajasthan royals ravichandran ashwin alia bhatt ss rajamouli + 11 more
