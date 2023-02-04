Daily brief: On Centre vs SC tussle, Rijiju says ‘can't warn…public our maalik’; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court can't warn, nobody can; public our 'maalik': Kiren Rijiju

Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and the Supreme Court, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he saw a report that Supreme Court has 'warned'. Read more

Drug-addicts, couples trespass athletics school at night, girls unsafe: PT Usha; demands action by Kerala CM

Alleging incidents of illegal construction and trespassing by drug addicts and couples at night in her athletics school, PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Saturday urged Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to look into the matter. Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s largest chopper manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility at Tumakuru in Karnataka, in what is being seen as a shot in the arm for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the defence manufacturing sector, the defence ministry said on Saturday. Read more

Axar or Kuldeep? Former India selectors end debate for third spinner against Australia with 'straightforward choice'

One of India's biggest selection headache for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Test series will be picking the third spinner between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Read more

Actors Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani get married. See first pics from wedding

Actor Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of hockey player Komal in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, on Saturday tied the knot with her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Read more

Hormone therapy for cancer: How it is performed, know benefits and side effects

Hormone therapy is an effective technique to stop or slow cancer growth and is recommended to treat certain kinds of cancer like breast cancer, prostate cancer and endometrial cancer. Read more

