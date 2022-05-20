Daily brief: Out on bail in Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani talks of new life, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Out on bail in Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani talks of new life, a book soon

Indrani Mukherjea, the former INX Media head, who walked out of Mumbai's Byculla jail in her signature all-white attire after spending nearly seven years behind bars for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, said she will pen down her side of the much-talked-about case in a book. Read more

‘Follow APJ Kalam not Osama’: Rajnath Singh on misuse of education for terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted misuse of education for terrorism. While addressing a convocation ceremony at the DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune, Rajnath Singh said people working at both Infosys and Al-Qaeda are educated but it is the ethos that differentiates them. He added that one works for the betterment of society while the other carries out the 9/11 attacks. Watch more

'It'll be unfair...': Dhoni reveals why 2022 season won't be his last IPL appearance, teases availability for IPL 2024

Dhoni, now 41, has vowed to return for 2023 season as he feels that it would be unfair for to bid adieu to the Chennai Super Kings fans without playing at the franchise's home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Read more

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam seal the deal with kisses on the cheeks in video from mehendi ceremony. Watch

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI beau Gautam Hathiramani. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony in London. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the groom-to-be Gautam is seen planting sweet kisses on the cheeks of the singer after showering her with red roses. Read more

Monkeypox vs smallpox: Expert on similarities and differences between the two

Several cases of monkeypox, the rare viral zoonotic disease, have been identified in various parts of the world - many European countries, US, Canada, Australia - ever since the first case related to the current spread was found in the UK on May 7. Its outbreak has become a cause of concern as earlier the virus was mainly found in Africa but is now spreading fast. Read more