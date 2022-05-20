Kanika Kapoor and Gautam seal the deal with kisses on the cheeks in video from mehendi ceremony. Watch

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI beau Gautam Hathiramani. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony in London. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the groom-to-be Gautam is seen planting sweet kisses on the cheeks of the singer after showering her with red roses. (Also read: Kanika Kapoor all set to marry Gautam in London, shares dreamy pics from mehendi ceremony)

On the special occasion, Kanika looks stunning as she donned a mint green lehenga. She accessorised it with floral jewellery and was twinning with Gautam, who wore a green kurta-pyjama. The couple is getting married in the presence of their close friends and family.

Earlier, Kanika had confirmed her wedding with pictures from their pre-wedding function. Confessing her love for Gautam, she penned down a romantic note that read, “G I Love you sooooo much!” The pictures featured her and with her relatives during aritual of the mehendi ceremony. It was followed by pictures of Gautam going down on a knee to propose to her with a pink rose. They were also seen dancing with big smiles with other guests at the festivity.

Kanika has been a single mother to her three kids--Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. She got married previously at the age of 18 and moved to London. After a few years, she parted ways with her former husband and raised her three kids all by herself. Hailing from Lucknow originally, she often visits her parents who stay in India.

She gained recognition with her hit 2012 song with Dr Zeus, titled Jugni Ji and later went viral with her song Baby Doll, starring Sunny Leone in 2014. Some of her most popular works are Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON