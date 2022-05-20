Out on bail in Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani talks of new life, a book soon

Indrani Mukherjea, the former INX Media head, who walked out of Mumbai's Byculla jail in her signature all-white attire after spending nearly seven years behind bars for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, said she will pen down her side of the much-talked-about case in a book.

Speaking to reporters outside her house at Marlow in Mumbai's Worli following her release, Mukherjea said she was happy and had faith in the Indian judiciary, calling it “a fair system”.

"I am just going home… Empathy and forgiveness… I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Indrani said she has changed a lot over time and this is going to be a new life.

The Supreme Court's bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna granted bail to Mukerjea on Wednesday noting that she has been in jail for six-and-half years.

The bench while releasing her said, "We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. Six-and-a-half years is too long a time. We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if the 50 per cent witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon."

Speaking about her daughter Vidhi, Mukherjea said she was not able to talk to her as she was a witness in the case, but would request the court to record her testimony at the earliest so she could meet her.

A recap on Sheena Bora case

Bora, 24, was killed sometime in April 2012, according to the investigations, but the crime came to light three years later with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's former driver, for illegal possession of a weapon on August 21, 2015.

During interrogation, Rai had told police of a murder that he said had taken place in April 2012. Rai had said Indrani, a former media executive and the wife of media baron Peter Mukerjea, had hatched a conspiracy with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai, and strangled her daughter Sheena in a car. Rai said Bora was murdered as Indrani had objected to her relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son (from a previous marriage) Rahul.

Indrani, along with Khanna, was arrested but the former maintained that she was being falsely implicated in the case. According to the Mumbai Police, Bora was killed by the duo in a car which Rai was driving, and the body was buried in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district the next day.

The body had been found in a decomposed state a month later but remained unidentified for three years until Rai's alleged disclosure. In September 2015, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and in November that year, the CBI arrested Peter Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

