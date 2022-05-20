'It'll be unfair...': Dhoni reveals why 2022 season won't be his last IPL appearance, teases availability for IPL 2024

With defending champions Chennai Super Kings all set for their final league game in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the biggest question among CSK fans pertained to MS Dhoni's availability for the next season and the Chennai captain had his say in his own unique style. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dhoni, now 41, has vowed to return for 2023 season as he feels that it would be unfair for to bid adieu to the Chennai Super Kings fans without playing at the franchise's home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Definitely. It is a simple reason, it will be unfair not to play in Chennai and not say thank you. Mumbai is another venue where as a team and as an individual I have earned a lot of affection. It won't be nice to the CSK fans. Also next year it will be an opportunity for the team as we will get to travel and get to play at different venues,” he told Windies legend Ian Bishop at toss.

Dhoni further talked about his availability for the 2024 season as well saying that it would be a huge question, but for now he remains hopeful of a stronger comeback from the CSK team in the next edition.

“Whether that will be my last year on not that is a big question as we cannot predict something that is two years down the line. I definitely hope we come back strong next year,” he added.

CSK were the second team to fall out of contention for a place in the playoffs. This is the second time in IPL history they have failed to make the next round in a season after 2020. They have managed just four wins in 13 games this season to stand in the ninth spot.

Chennai captain Dhoni opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in their final game this season, against Rajasthan Royals.

“You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change - Rayudu in for Shivam,” Dhoni said.

