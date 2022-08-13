Daily brief: PM Modi ‘overjoyed' by response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Narendra Modi ‘overjoyed’ by response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was “overjoyed and proud” of the “amazing response” to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the nation. He further urged citizens to share their photos along with the national flag on the official website dedicated to the campaign. Read more

Conduct wildlife species risk assessment: DGCA to airports; seeks monthly report

The aviation regulator on Saturday told airport operators to carry out wildlife species risk assessments and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft and decide on mitigation steps to be taken. Read more

Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop

A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state’s special task force said on Saturday. Read more

Instagram can track online activity of users: Ex-Google engineer

A former Google engineer has said Instagram might be tracking the online activity of its users. Felix Krause, the founder of fastlane, claimed in a blog on August 10 that on Apple's mobile operating system iOS, the app of Instagram as well as Facebook, render all third-party links and ads within its app using a custom in-app browser. Read more

Yuvraj, Raina react after popular sports brand answers former West Indies player's plea for cricket equipment

Earlier this week, former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin's statement over lack of quality sporting equipment had went viral after a popular Indian Twitter account posted a picture over the same. Read more

Rajinikanth shares a special note, urges fans to ‘let national flag fly with pride’ ahead of 75th Independence Day

Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a special message for his fans ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. He shared a long note requesting people to honour those who gave up their lives to earn freedom of the country. Read more

Belly fat: Harmful habits that are making you gain visceral fat

Belly fat may initially be perceived as harmless especially in people who have a lean built. However, it is more dangerous than it appears as it is accumulated deep inside your abdomen and surrounds your internal organs. Read more

