Daily brief: PM Modi to inaugurate Goa's Mopa International Airport tomorrow, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 10, 2022 08:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate Goa’s second international airport at Mopa on Sunday during his visit to the state, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday. Read more

Who is Mukesh Agnihotri - Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister?

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, will be the deputy chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, the Congress announced after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday. Read more

Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to a Yeti for wearing layers of clothes during London winters

Former actor, author and writer Twinkle Khanna posted a video of herself in swimwear and talked about dreaming of sunshine amidst the freezing winter in London, England. Read more

Heart health: Lifestyle changes for kids to prevent heart attacks later in life

Covid-19 has left a long-lasting impact on our heart health and a series of recent sudden cardiac arrests prove that we aren't doing enough for one of our most crucial organs that works round the clock to deliver oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body. Read more

'This puts cat among the pigeons': Karthik sends huge warning for Team India after Ishan Kishan's sensational double ton

Team India youngster Ishan Kishan produced a scintillating performance in Chattogram on Saturday, as he became the only fourth Indian to score a double century in ODIs. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Saturday, December 10, 2022
