Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to a Yeti for wearing layers of clothes during London winters

Former actor, author and writer Twinkle Khanna posted a video of herself in swimwear and talked about dreaming of sunshine amidst the freezing winter in London, England. She is currently in the British capital, pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing. She also revealed how her son Aarav Bhatia compares her with Yetis for wearing layers of warm clothes. Also read: Twinkle Khanna feels like a teenager as Akshay Kumar picks her up from University

Sharing the poolside video, Twinkle wrote, “Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun. Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn't find another track.”

Reacting to Twinkle’s humorous post, a fan replied in the comment section, “Yep stay warm... looks like we gonna have a snowy xmas!” “I love your sarcasm,” added another one. Someone also said, “Completely agree… it’s soooo cold.”

Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two children—Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle left her acting career two decades ago after starring in films like Baadshah (1999), Mela (2000) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000) among others.

Since then she wrote some best-selling books, including Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She also runs her own website, Tweak India, where she addresses several topical issues.

Currently, Twinkle is attending the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Last month, she posted a video of Akshay Kumar visiting her university. She said he was there to pick her up and later investigated what she is up to at the academy. “What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs, on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband come to pick me up from uni,” she had shared in the post.

