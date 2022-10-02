Daily brief: Prashant Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prashant Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra. The launch has a Gandhi link in Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched his 3,500-km padyatra in Bihar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. Read more

Cops say drunk man detained briefly for call on threat to Maha CM Shinde's life

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that he does not pay attention to reports of a threat to his life. Read more

UAE changes immigration laws from tomorrow: How new rules could benefit Indians

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE)’s advanced visa system which was announced last month is set to come into effect on Monday. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in South Africa ODI series; Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar get maiden call-ups

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden call-ups as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Read more

Adipurush teaser: Prabhas' Lord Ram must battle Saif Ali Khan's fearsome Lankesh and worst VFX seen since 2010

The first teaser-trailer for Om Raut's Adipurush is out and things are not looking good. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Read more

Tips to handle stress at workplace

In the platter of workplace stress, we all have our equal share and a research conducted by the American Institute of Stress states that 40% of individuals reported that their work-life is stressful and it affects their productivity. Read more

