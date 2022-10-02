Prashan Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra. The launch has a Gandhi link in Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched his 3,500-km padayatra in Bihar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

“Determined to change the system in the poorest and most backward state in the country- Bihar. The first important step is the Padyatra of 3500 km in cities, villages and towns of the state in the next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society,” Kishor tweeted hours before the padayatra started.

He began his foot march from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where Gandhi had launched his first Satyagraha Movement in 1917. Kishor and his followers were greeted by people on the road as they embarked on the yatra.

देश के सबसे गरीब और पिछड़े राज्य #बिहार में व्यवस्था परिवर्तन का दृढ़ संकल्प



पहला महत्वपूर्ण कदम - समाज की मदद से एक नयी और बेहतर राजनीतिक व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए अगले 12-15 महीनों में बिहार के शहरों, गाँवों और क़स्बों में 3500KM की पदयात्रा



बेहतर और विकसित बिहार के लिए #जनसुराज — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 2, 2022

The foot march is being seen as a likely precursor to Kishor's fresh entry into politics even though the political strategist has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign. It coincides with the much-publicised ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress being headlined by Rahul Gandhi.

According to a statement on Saturday, Kishor’s padayatra has three main goals, including identification of the right people at the grassroots and bringing them on a democratic platform.

The yatra will also work towards making a vision document for Bihar by incorporating views from experts in different fields.