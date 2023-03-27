Daily brief: Pro-Khalistan outfit's threat calls before G20 meet in Uttarakhand, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SFJ chief’s threat to CM Dhami made through spoofed numbers: Uttarakhand police

The Uttarakhand police on Monday said that the recorded calls of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), received by media personnel and government officials on Sunday, were found to be made through spoofed numbers. Read more

Nitish Rana named KKR captain for IPL 2023 as Shreyas Iyer recovers from injury

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Nitish Rana as their captain for IPL 2023, ending all the speculation surrounding their leadership position. Rana, who has been with the franchise since 2018 will take command as Shreyas Iyer continues to recover from his back injury. Read more

Rani Mukerji says the word ‘content’ bothers her a lot, movies should be watched in theatres

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Rani Mukerji might be basking on the success of her latest outing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway now, however she was scared before the release. Read more

Struggling with yellow teeth? Here are 5 reasons why you should try teeth whitening

Are you someone who always wanted a crystal-white smile? Are you someone who looks in the mirror and notices that your teeth have yellowed over time? If the answer to any of these is yes it’s time for you to consider teeth whitening. Read more

All you need to know about IPL 2023 schedule

The 16th season of IPL is slated to begin from March 31, 2023 with 2022 champions Gujarat Titans competing with Chennai Super Kings. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON