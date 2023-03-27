Rani Mukerji says the word ‘content’ bothers her a lot, movies should be watched in theatres

Actor Rani Mukerji might be basking on the success of her latest outing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway now, however she was scared before the release. As the film is sustaining well at the box office as per reports, Rani opened up about ‘cynicism’ around the film release. She recalled the challenges of the film. Also read: Rani Mukerji takes a solo trip to seek blessings at Kamakhya temple in Assam on 45th birthday Rani Mukerji was recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. (ANI Photo) (Ashish Vaishnav)

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakaraborty and adapted from her book The Journey of a Mother. In the film, Rani plays a mother, Debika Chatterjee who fights a nation for the custody of her kids who were taken away from her on the pretext of wrong parenting.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway received positive reviews and opened at ₹1.27 crore in theatres on its first day. Reflecting on its box office numbers, Rani recently told Variety, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film, because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theaters.”



“There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji's performance in the film has been praised by many celebrities in the industry, including Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan among many others. Besides Rani, the film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya in the role of Mr Chatterjee. The film was released in theatres on March 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON