Daily brief: 'Ready to have same Android regime for India as EU?’ SC asks Google, and all the latest news

‘Ready to place same Android regime for India and EU?’ SC asks Google

The Supreme Court on Monday asked US tech giant Google whether it was open to having similar standards for India as existing in Europe with regard to its Android smartphone operating system. Read more

Sri Lankan envoy meets NSA Ajit Doval; holds discussion on bilateral relations

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday to discuss priority areas for cooperation ahead of a planned visit to Colombo by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Read more

‘Who can afford…except filthy rich?’ Jairam Ramesh slams Centre over Ganga Vilas

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised the luxurious Ganga Vilas river cruise, calling it “obscene” and criticised the Centre for damaging the ecosystem and charging such a high price for it. Read more

Rishabh Pant issues first-ever statement since horrific car crash, pens emotional ‘road to recovery’ message

Expected to be out of action for most of the ongoing 2023 season, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has penned an emotional note in which the ace cricketer confirmed that he is on the road to recovery. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad becomes first Indian web series to compete in Berlin International Film Festival

The upcoming Prime Video web series, Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, will compete at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023. Read more

Google Meet new feature makes collaboration easy! Check details

Google has come with yet another update in its video conferencing application Meet. Now users can view speaker notes within the app itself. Read more

