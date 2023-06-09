Daily Brief: ‘Remove our names’, experts tell NCERT on textbook revision; and all the latest news

'Mutilated beyond recognition...remove our names': Experts to NCERT on textbook revision

Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar whose names were mentioned in the NCERT textbooks of Political Science as chief advisors wrote to the NCERT authorities urging to drop their names as the textbooks, they said, were "mutilated beyond recognition". "We feel embarrassed that our names should be mentioned as chief advisors to these mutilated and academically dysfunctional textbooks. We wish to explicitly record our full disagreement with the entire process of re-shaping the text in the name of rationalisation," the joint letter written by Yogendra Yadav and Suhas read. Read Here.

Smoke on the city! New Yorkers choke on Canadian wildfire fallout, igniting eco-anxiety | 10 points

The eerie haze caused by the devastating Canadian wildfires has cast a gloomy shadow over the bustling streets of New York City. As smoke blankets the skyline, the air quality plummets, wreaking havoc on the daily lives of New Yorkers. This unprecedented situation not only disrupts air travel but also gives rise to a new wave of eco-anxiety among residents. Read Here.

Mumbai murder victim was abandoned by father; accused Manoj Sane arranged her job

As new details about the past of Saraswati Vaidya and Manoj Sane emerge days after mutilated, boiled, roasted remains of Saraswati's body parts were found in the couple's Mira Road flat in Mumbai, police claimed Saraswati and her three sisters were abandoned at childhood by their father after their mother's death. Saraswati studied up to class 10 at an orphanage in Ahmednagar district and then dropped out. She came to Mumbai to live with her relatives after turning 18 and then she met Manoj Sane at his ration shop. Manoj arranged for a sales job for Saraswati. Read Here.

Shardul Thakur does the unthinkable, equals Don Bradman and Allan Border's record with sparkling knock in WTC final

Shardul Thakur is not called 'Lord' for nothing. He somehow has the ability to make things happen when it is least expected. Want proof? Remember his partnership with Washington Sundar at The Gabba when India were down and out? Or his blistering 51 in the first innings followed by 60 in the second at The Oval against England last year? How about the historic seven-wicket haul in Johannesburg against South Africa? On all those occasions, India were in dire straits and Shardul did something or the other either with the bat or with the ball to not only bring India back in the match but also win it. Read Here.

Turns out Kajol's ‘social media break’ was a gimmick to promote The Trial, people call it ‘too annoying’

Looks like the only ‘trial’ in Kajol's life right now is her upcoming web series on Disney+ Hotstar. After announcing a ‘break’ from social media on Friday morning, Kajol followed it up with a poster for The Trial, the Hindi remake of The Good Wife. Read Here.

Ten largest Island countries in the world

Here are the largest island countries in the world that are worth exploring. See here.

