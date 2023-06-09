Smoke on the city! New Yorkers choke on Canadian wildfire fallout, igniting eco-anxiety | 10 points

The eerie haze caused by the devastating Canadian wildfires has cast a gloomy shadow over the bustling streets of New York City. As smoke blankets the skyline, the air quality plummets, wreaking havoc on the daily lives of New Yorkers. This unprecedented situation not only disrupts air travel but also gives rise to a new wave of eco-anxiety among residents. The Manhattan skyline is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 8, 2023.(AFP)

Here's how New Yorkers are grappling with the consequences of these raging wildfires and enveloping orange haze.

1] Ground Stops and Delayed Flights

The smoke and haze have infiltrated countless airports in the Northeast, leading to limited visibility and a barrage of flight delays. With nearly 600 flights affected, travel plans are being upended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

2] Unraveling Eco-Anxiety

The alarming air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires has intensified eco-anxiety among New Yorkers. Therapists specializing in climate psychology are witnessing a surge in demand for their services, as people grapple with existential stress triggered by the unfolding climate crisis.

3] Essential Workers on the Frontlines

New York's essential workers bear the brunt of the poor air quality resulting from the wildfires. Their resilience is put to the test as they continue to serve the city, navigating the challenges posed by hazardous air conditions.

4] From Eco-Chaplains to Eco-Doulas

The emerging field of climate therapy finds its way to the east coast as New Yorkers seek solace in eco-chaplains and eco-doulas. These practitioners support individuals in developing compassionate relationships with both one another and the natural world, helping them cope with their fears of extinction events.

5] A City Veiled in Smoke

New York City finds itself engulfed in a thick, hazy cloud of smoke, causing air quality alerts to be issued. Residents are advised to limit their outdoor activities, don masks, and take necessary precautions, especially those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions.

6] N95 Masks and Stay-At-Home Recommendations

To address the health risks posed by the smoky air, Governor Kathy Hochul makes N95 masks available across the state, urging residents to stay indoors whenever possible. The echoes of the COVID-19 pandemic resurface as New Yorkers protect themselves against yet another airborne threat.

7] Breathing Unhealthy Air

Tens of millions of people spanning the Great Lakes, Long Island, and even as far south as the Chesapeake Bay are forced to breathe unhealthy air due to the far-reaching impact of the Canadian wildfires. New York City, in particular, grapples with the dubious distinction of becoming the most polluted major city in the world.

8] Lingering Health Effects

Even as air quality improves in the coming days, the hazardous effects on public health will persist. Health officials must brace themselves for the grim reality that wildfires are not only increasing in frequency but also becoming more perilous.

9] Moderate Improvement and Sensitivity Concerns

While the air quality in New York City shows signs of moderate improvement, those unusually sensitive to particle pollution are advised to exercise caution and reduce their activity levels. Washington, DC, still grapples with "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality.

10] Preparedness for an Uncertain Future

As the threat of wildfires looms larger than ever, health officials must prepare for the inevitability of more frequent and severe events. The resilience of New Yorkers will be tested as they adapt to the changing climate and its far-reaching consequences.

The Canadian wildfires have cast a somber veil over the vibrant streets of New York City, affecting air quality, disrupting travel, and evoking deep-seated eco-anxiety. New Yorkers