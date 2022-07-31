Daily brief: 11 lakh cash seized from Sanjay Raut's home; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's residence

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday seized unaccounted cash worth ₹11.50 lakh from the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during day-long raid that began on Sunday. Read more

Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth week after launch | Video

Debris from China's Long March-5B rocket, which was launched last week, fell back into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported quoting the Chinese government. “Vast majority of wreckage burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere,” officials were quoted as saying by AP. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan suggested JD Chakravarthy be replaced by him in Satya: 'Main film ka one two ka four kar doonga'

Actor JD Chakravarthy has recalled how he got a phone call from actor Shah Rukh Khan a day ahead of Satya's release asking him for a solution if the film became a disaster. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Cyclist taken to hospital, spectators injured after scary accident at Commonwealth Games

England cyclist Matt Walls met with a serious accident during the men's 15km scratch race qualifiers at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The 24-year-old crashed against the wall surrounding the track, following which he catapulted over it and landed in the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. Read more

Tips to aid breastfeeding for first time mothers

Many mothers shy away from nursing due to many reasons such as lack of awareness and education on the importance of breastfeeding, lack of support in terms of techniques, latching difficulties and positioning. Here are tips by doctors to aid breastfeeding for first time mothers. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON