Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth week after launch | Video
- Several users in Malaysia reported sightings of the rocket debris on social media. One such video was re-shared by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Centre for Astrophysics, US.
Debris from China's Long March-5B rocket, which was launched last week, fell back into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, news agencies reported quoting the Chinese government. “Vast majority of wreckage burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere,” officials were quoted as saying by AP.
US Space officials said that while it could confirm the booster had re-entered over the Indian Ocean, it referred to China ‘for details on technical aspects’, including impact location. “The People’s Republic of China did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted separately.
“All space-faring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property,” he added.
This is the third such incident of an uncontrolled entry by a Chinese rocket booster. NASA accused Beijing of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean in May 2021. Before this, an 18-tonne rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.
In 2016, Tiangong-1, China’s first space station crashed into the Pacific Ocean after Beijing confirmed it lost control. China has dismissed Western concerns over debris, calling it a smear effort as the US-China space race escalates.
(With inputs from AP)
U.P. CM urged to rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers
Lucknow: The contribution of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das in the Ram temple movement could not be expressed in words, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while paying tributes to the saint on his 19th death anniversary in Ayodhya. On the occasion, saints of Ayodhya urged the chief minister to develop and rename places in Ayodhya after prominent seers who had been part of the Ram temple movement.
AlphaFold: AI tool predicts structures for nearly all-known proteins
An artificial intelligence tool developed by a Google sister company has predicted and published the structures of nearly all proteins, the building blocks of life, unlocking what may be one of the most influential databases for biological research. It is easy to identify a protein by its constituent amino acid, but this is just one-dimensional information. What is important to understand is how these amino acids come together and “fold” to create a protein structure.
Fidel Ramos, former Philippine president who overthrew dictatorship, dies
Former Philippine president Fidel Valdez Ramos, a US-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, died on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but one of his longtime companions, Norman Legazpi, told Associated Press that Ramos had been hospitalised intermittently for heart disease in recent years, suffering from dementia.
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
