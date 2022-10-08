Daily brief: Russia appoints new general to lead Ukraine offensive; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After series of setbacks, Russia appoints new general to lead Ukraine offensive

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a series of military setbacks, which drew criticism of the Russian Army's leadership, Moscow on Saturday named Sergei Surovikin as a new general to lead the Ukraine offensive. Read more

On Amit Shah's 'former Assam CM thrashed us' remark, Cong MP says he was who…

Congress on Saturday hit back at Union minister Amit Shah for claiming that he, along with other Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, was “beaten up" during his visit to Assam by then chief minister Hiteswar Saikia. Read more

Extortion, cross-border smuggling case: Gangster-turned-politician Lakhbir Landa declared innocent on eve of his rally

In a major flip-flop, Taran Taran police on Saturday declared gangster-turned-politician Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha Sidhana innocent in the cross-border arms and drugs smuggling, and extortion case which was registered at the Harike police station around a month ago. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Queen Elizabeth's demise stopped rail strikes in UK. Now, they're back

Train passengers in the United Kingdom were left in a lurch as more than 40,000 rail workers resumed their strikes following the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II. Read more

‘Not even 1% of Adipurush is a deviation from Ramayana': dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on row

Filmmaker Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir have defended their film Adipurush amid fresh calls for ban and boycott. A few sections in the country are miffed since the film's teaser was released earlier this week and see the film as an insult to the Hindu epic Ramayana. Read more

Watch: New Zealand's Devon Conway's 'photo-finish fielding' against Pakistan takes Twitter by storm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan have made a strong start to their tri-series with Bangladesh and New Zealand, hosted by the latter. They beat the hosts by six wickets on Friday by six wickets before which they had defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs to firmly put themselves on top of the other two sides. Read more

'Isolated...': Assets platform Binance on $100 million cryptocurrency scam

In what is being termed as the most damaging cryptocurrency scam, the world’s biggest exchange for crypto assets—Binance was reportedly said to have been duped of cryptocurrency worth roughly $100 million on Friday. Read more

Signs of mental illness in cats you shouldn’t ignore

Cats are known to be a little aloof and sometimes it's difficult to understand what's going on in their lives. Mental health issues in cats often go undiagnosed because your feline companions treasure their privacy and some of them are complete loners. Reda more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}