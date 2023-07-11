Daily brief: SC to hear Andhra’s appeal against scrapping 3 capital plan in December, and all the latest news

‘No urgency’: SC to hear Andhra’s appeal against scrapping 3 capital plan in Dec

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up urgently the special leave petition of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh challenging the state high court judgement of March 3, 2022, declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Shah warns ‘cozy club of dynasts’ after SC ruling on ED chief tenure: ‘Those rejoicing…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the opposition leaders for “rejoicing” over the Supreme Court judgment on the repeated extensions of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure, saying they are being “delusional for various reasons”. Shah pointed out that the top court has upheld the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 by which the government can give a maximum of five-year tenure to CBI and ED chiefs. Read more

GST Council agrees to cut tax on food served in cinema halls

The goods and services tax (GST) Council on Tuesday agreed to a slew of proposals at its 50th meeting, including slashing the tax on food served in cinema halls and exempting the tax on the import of some life-saving drugs. Read more

'What's going on inside MS Dhoni's head?': Rahul Dravid's million-dollar idea to decode ultimate MSD mystery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving it late and carving out wins for Team India in death overs, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni masterminded countless wins for the Asian giants in his trophy-laden career. Read more

Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan, assures watching his film first day first show: ‘Pathaan Jawan ban gaya’

Salman Khan has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue. They were last seen fighting side by side in Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan this year. While Salman doesn't have a cameo in Jawan, he's still given a shoutout to his friend and longtime co-star. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON