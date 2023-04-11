Daily brief: Senior Indian Air Force officer may be dismissed in Mi-17 friendly-fire incident; all the latest news

Senior Indian Air Force officer may be dismissed in Mi-17 friendly-fire incident

A surface-to-air missile brought down the Russian-origin utility helicopter and left six IAF personnel onboard and a civilian on ground dead.(HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A military court has recommended the dismissal of a group captain for lapses that led to the shooting down of a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a friendly-fire incident near Srinagar on February 27, 2019, the day Pakistan air…read more.

‘Don’t mess with my authority’: CJI Chandrachud warns lawyer when he says…

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday got irked when a lawyer mentioned a case and asked for an early hearing before a bench led by him. The lawyer was told by the CJI that the case would be listed on…read more.

Myanmar military airstrikes in Sagaing region, 100 people feared dead

Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Prithvi Shaw can't say I'm only going to bat and then put his feet up in dressing room': Ravi Shastri's ultimatum

Prithvi Shaw headed to IPL 2023 amid immense promise after plethora of run scoring across competitions in the domestic circuit which included that record-breaking triple-century knock in Ranji Trophy. Delhi Capitals…read more.

Lucky Ali apologises to 'Hindu brothers' for 'Brahman' derives from Abraham post: My intentions were to bring us closer

Singer, actor Lucky Ali took to his Facebook page and apologised for his now-deleted post. Recently, he had posted that the name "Brahman" ultimately derives from the name “Abram.” After many disagreed with…read more.

4 Yoga asanas and Pranayam technique to prevent chronic health conditionsindia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga is an ancient practice that has been shown to improve physical, mental and emotional health as it involves a series of postures, breathing exercises and meditation, which can help reduce stress, improve…read more.

Man living in Mumbai paying 1.5 lakh rent claims renting a house is better than buying, people react

Is it better to rent a house or buy one? This is a debate that has been going on for years. In fact, social media is filled with posts showing people’s opinions about this dilemma. One such post by financial influencer Sharan Hegde has created chatter on Twitter. Mumbai-based Hegde argued…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON