Daily brief: Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours in Madhya Pradesh, and all the latest news

Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village in MP

Former Union minister and former national president of the Janta Dal-United(JD-U), Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Saturday. Read more

'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK over leader's 'go to Kashmir' remark

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. Read more

Rishabh Pant's selection for ODI World Cup to be affected, likely to miss most of 2023: Report

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to most the entirety of 2023, according to a report, which includes the impending Indian Premier League season and also the ODI World Cup later this year. Read more

Salman Khan names Katrina Kaif and two more friends he wants to take inside Bigg Boss house. See here

Actor Salman Khan has said that he wants to take his 'friends' and actors Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif inside the Bigg Boss house. Read more

Kriti Sanon is a breath of fresh air in red dress for Shehzada promotions

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

