Kriti Sanon is a breath of fresh air in red dress for Shehzada promotions

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to festive attires, Kriti knows how to make fashion statements and raise the fashion bar higher than the last time. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shehzada. The film, also starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to have a theatrical release on February 10. Kriti is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor kickstarted the Friday promotions in a stunning attire and it looks right out of a fairytale.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Rakul Preet celebrate Jackky Bhagnani's birthday

Kriti, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in the stunning red dress, and it is meant to be bookmarked by everyone for brunch outing with friends. Playing muse to fashion designer Ambika Lal, Kriti picked up the off-shoulder red checkered dress with corset details, and a plunging neckline, the bodycon dress hugged Kriti’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. In the knee-length dress, Kriti posed for the indoor photoshoot and looked stunning as usual. “All heart,” Kriti captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in classic black stilettos with white details at the pointed top. Styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. The actor decked up in minimal makeup and completed her look for the day. Assisted by Aasif Ahmed, Kriti decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she complimented her attire.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada also marks the production debut for Kartik Aaryan.