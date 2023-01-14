Home / India News / Daily brief: Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours in Madhya Pradesh, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours in Madhya Pradesh, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Security personnel pay tributes to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav during his last rites, at his native Ankhmou village in Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)
Security personnel pay tributes to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav during his last rites, at his native Ankhmou village in Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village in MP

Former Union minister and former national president of the Janta Dal-United(JD-U), Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Saturday. Read more

'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK over leader's 'go to Kashmir' remark

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. Read more

Rishabh Pant's selection for ODI World Cup to be affected, likely to miss most of 2023: Report

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to most the entirety of 2023, according to a report, which includes the impending Indian Premier League season and also the ODI World Cup later this year. Read more

Salman Khan names Katrina Kaif and two more friends he wants to take inside Bigg Boss house. See here

Actor Salman Khan has said that he wants to take his 'friends' and actors Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif inside the Bigg Boss house. Read more

Kriti Sanon is a breath of fresh air in red dress for Shehzada promotions

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sharad yadav janata dal (united)
sharad yadav janata dal (united)

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out