Daily brief| 'Should be a collective resolve that by 2047…': Murmu in maiden I-day eve address, and all the latest news

Updated on Aug 14, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the Independence Day, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'It should be our resolve that by 2047…’: President Murmu in maiden Independence Day eve address

In her maiden national address on the eve of 75th anniversary of India's independence, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that it should be a collective resolve of the citizens to fully realise the dream of our freedom fighters by 2047, when the country will celebrate a century of years as an independent nation. Read more

Lalu to return to Patna, meet RJD functionaries, lawmakers

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav will return to Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and meet top functionaries and lawmakers of his party for the first time since their return to power in Bihar. Read more

Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested

Hakam Singh Rawat, a panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak. Read more

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions

A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to come amid continued military tensions with the island's giant neighbour China. Read more

Mona Singh on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done? He entertained you for 30 years'

After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, actor Mona Singh broke her silence on controversy around her film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received a lot of criticism from social media users who continue to call for a boycott of the film. Read more

'Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap...': Harbhajan reveals never-heard-before story from India vs Pakistan 2011 WC tie

Team India's campaign in the 2011 World Cup has often been revisited by fans and former cricketers alike. Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the World Cup title for only the second time in their history, and gave a perfect farewell to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, for whom the 2011 edition was the last of his six World Cup appearances. Read more

Do you know why thinking hard makes you feel exhausted? Study reveals

Researchers have discovered new evidence that explains why intense thinking causes people to feel mentally exhausted rather than drowsy. Read more

Baby elephant found by a farmer is a playful and happy one. Watch cute video

A video of a baby elephant has been slowly gaining popularity ever since it was shared on Instagram. Shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video showcases a little baby elephant. Read more

Sunday, August 14, 2022
