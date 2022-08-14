US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions
A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to come amid continued military tensions with the island's giant neighbour China.
Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding military drills around the island to express its anger at this month's visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The de facto US embassy in Taipei said the delegation is being led by Senator Ed Markey, who is being accompanied by four other lawmakers on what it described as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.
Taiwan's presidential office said the group would meet Tsai on Monday morning.
"Especially at a time when China is raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to visit Taiwan once again demonstrates the United States Congress' firm support for Taiwan," it said in a statement.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry published pictures of four of the group being met at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport having arrived on a US air force transport jet, while Markey arrived at the Taoyuan international airport.
"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest," the de facto U.S embassy said.
While China's drills around Taiwan have abated, it is still carrying out military activities.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Sunday it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft and six naval ships in and around the Taiwan Strait.
EU scolds Taliban after crackdown on women's rally
The EU on Sunday said it was "particularly concerned" about worsening conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan after the country's ruling Taliban violently broke up a women's rally. Taliban fighters on Saturday fired in the air and beat up protesters taking part in a women's "bread, work and freedom" march in Kabul. It also stressed that "Afghanistan must also not pose a security threat to any country" per UN Security Council resolutions.
41 killed in fire at Cairo Coptic church: Officials
A fire that broke out Sunday in a Coptic Christian church in Egypt's capital Cairo killed 41 people, church officials said. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared on his Facebook page that "I have mobilised all state services to ensure that all measures are taken". Copts are the largest Christian community in the Middle East, making up at least 10 million of Egypt's 103 million people. Egypt has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.
One dead, 20 injured in explosion at Armenian market
An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person and injuring 20, the emergency situations ministry said. Photos and videos posted on social media showed a thick column of black smoke over the market and successive detonations could be heard. The ministry said there were 10 firefighting trucks on the spot and another 10 were on their way.
Xi’s Saudi visit will signal his confidence in getting re-elected as party boss
Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to oil rich Saudi Arabia could well be an indication of Xi's' confidence in his re-election as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, which will establish his further grip on power and make him the eternal leader. When asked for confirmation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that he had no information to offer, according to Reuters.
Australia's Canberra airport evacuated after gunshots fired; one arrested
Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated and a man arrested after gunshots were heard in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday. One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said in a statement. There have been no reported injuries, it added. Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.
