Daily brief: Sonia Gandhi speaks to NCP's Sharad Pawar after party's split, and all the latest news

Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar as NCP splits between uncle-nephew

In 1999, Sharad Pawar was expelled from the Congress for objecting to Sonia Gandhi's leadership and thus the Nationalist Congress Party was born. On July 2, as the NCP stands split between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar who joined hands with the BJP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi extended her support to Sharad Pawar. Read more

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in fresh violence in Manipur

At least three people were killed after a fresh round of violence erupted in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 12.05am on Sunday when unknown miscreants attacked “village volunteers” of Khoijumantabi village situated on the boundary of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, police said. Read more

Man opens barber shop for children with special needs

Do you regularly use social media? Then you must have seen those videos that show people going out of their ways to help someone. Those are the videos that leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Read more

Salman Khan calls out Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt for questioning Abhishek Malhan's 'parvarish', internet loves it

Host Salman Khan calls out the ‘double standards’ of housemates in the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He confronts Falaq Naaz following her fight with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan. Read more

Summer travel tips: Beat the heat by visiting these 5 places in Europe

As the scorching summer peaks, it is time to plan your escape for a respite and embrace the serenity of Europe. From enchanting coastal towns to astounding mountain retreats, embark on a memorable summer adventure and beat the heat by exploring these some European summer destinations. Read more

Watch: Khawaja, Warner 'viciously' attacked by MCC members in 'nasty' exchange inside Lord's Long Room

Lord's witnessed an ugly scene both on and off the field in and around the end of an entertaining first session on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test. Chasing a mighty 371, England lost two quick wickets moments before lunch, with the second dismissal creating a controversy. Read more

