As the scorching summer peaks, it is time to plan your escape for a respite and embrace the serenity of Europe. From enchanting coastal towns to astounding mountain retreats, embark on a memorable summer adventure and beat the heat by exploring these some European summer destinations. Summer travel tips: Beat the heat by visiting these 5 places in Europe (Photo by Joss Woodhead on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, A Krishna Mohan, MD at Southern Travels, suggested -

Bergen, Norway: For a unique summer experience, head to Bergen, known as the "Gateway to the Fjords" in Norway. Surrounded by majestic mountains and fjords, Bergen offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Explore the UNESCO-listed Bryggen Hanseatic Wharf, ride the funicular to Mount Fløyen for panoramic views, or take a boat tour to the stunning fjords of Norway. The cool temperatures and stunning natural landscapes make Bergen an ideal summer destination. Interlaken, Switzerland: Nestled amidst the breathtaking Swiss Alps, Interlaken is a summer paradise that offers a cool respite from the heat. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, turquoise lakes, and lush green valleys, Interlaken provides endless opportunities for outdoor adventure. Embark on thrilling hikes, witness majestic waterfalls, or take part in exhilarating water sports on Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. With its mild temperatures and stunning natural beauty, Interlaken is a dream destination for nature lovers. Dubrovnik, Croatia: Escape to the Adriatic coast and immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of Dubrovnik, Croatia. This ancient walled city boasts charming cobblestone streets, historical landmarks, and stunning views of the sparkling blue sea. Take a leisurely walk along the city walls, visit the UNESCO-listed Old Town, or relax on the pristine beaches. Dubrovnik's coastal breeze and Mediterranean climate make it a perfect summer getaway to beat the heat.

Adding to the list, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, recommended:

Tropical Paradise: Bali, Indonesia: Bali, famously dubbed as the "Island of the Gods," is a tropical haven that guarantees a refreshing getaway from the scorching summer temperatures. Bali presents an impeccable fusion of leisure and excitement with its verdant rice terraces, unspoiled beaches, and lively cultural legacy. Relax and unwind on the picturesque golden sands of Seminyak or Uluwatu Beach. Immerse yourself in the rich and fascinating Balinese spirituality by visiting ancient temples. And, of course, don't forget to pamper yourself with a traditional Balinese massage to rejuvenate your mind and body. Experience the serene atmosphere and genuine hospitality of Bali, where you'll be transported to a paradise of tropical bliss. Pristine Paradise: Invercargill, New Zealand: Invercargill, located at the southernmost point of New Zealand's South Island, is a pleasant destination. With its distinct coastal grandeur and relaxed atmosphere, Invercargill is an ideal summer destination. Explore the breathtaking coastline and pristine beaches, such as Oreti Beach, where you can take lengthy strolls, sunbathe, and even try your hand at paddling. Queens Park is an expansive urban park with stunning gardens, pedestrian paths, and an aviary. With its tranquil coastal atmosphere, cultural attractions, and proximity to magnificent natural marvels, Invercargill is a New Zealand summer getaway jewel.

So pack your bags, grab your shades and board into summer adventure.