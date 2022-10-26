Daily brief: Those linked with jihadi outfits had role in opening of ‘Miya museum’, say Assam cops; and other news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

People accused of jihadi activities had role in opening ‘Miya museum’: Assam cops

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after a museum highlighting the culture of Bengali Muslim residents was sealed in Assam and its founders detained, the Assam police claimed on Wednesday that persons accused of having links with jihadi outfits had played a role in opening the museum. Read more

‘Because of what happened…’: MEA official on why Mumbai is special for UNSC anti-terror meet

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on counter terrorism, hosted by India, at Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel, which holds a special significance as one of the sites of the 2008 terror attack. Read more

PM Modi congratulates Lakshadweep as two of its beaches get ‘Blue’ tag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated residents of Lakshadweep with two of its beaches making it to the list of Blue Beaches - a label given to cleanest eco-friendly destinations. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘The only comparison is Tendulkar’s six off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion’: Shastri on Kohli's sixes against Haris Rauf

After enduring a rough patch for over two years, Virat Kohli finally hit form at the Asia Cup in UAE earlier this year, where he also ended the over 1000 days century drought. Read more

Ayan Mukerji reminds Ranbir Kapoor he still has two more parts of Brahmastra to do: 'You better be nice to me'

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is set to get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4. Read more

This Pune restaurant's staff are all speech and hearing impaired. Watch how wonderfully they function

A restaurant in Pune that is located on the Fergusson College Road, has been going viral recently for an extremely heart-warming and inspirational reason. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heart health tips: Can you prevent sudden cardiac arrest? Here's what you need to know

South East Asians have very high chances of coronary artery disease, nearly 2-3 times higher than Caucasians while Indians tend to have diffused coronary artery diseases with all vessels involved. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail