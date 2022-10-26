Ayan Mukerji reminds Ranbir Kapoor he still has two more parts of Brahmastra to do: 'You better be nice to me'

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is set to get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt shared a promotional video where an irate Ranbir Kapoor was speaking on the phone with someone expressing his frustration with the never-ending promotions for the film. He reserved some special criticism for director Ayan Mukerji. While sharing the same video on social media, Ayan had a response for Ranbir. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor refuses to promote Brahmastra now, says Alia Bhatt lost her voice

The video features Ranbir Kapoor telling someone that he is done with promotions for Brahmastra, adding that Alia has lost her voice singing Kesariya at every event. He later said that Ayan doesn’t seem to understand he has a life outside Brahmastra, “I’m about to be a father,” exclaimed the actor referring to Alia and him expecting their first child later this year.

Sharing this video on Instagram, Ayan took a jibe at Ranbir’s burner Instagram account and reminded the actor that Brahmastra is a trilogy. “Ranbir, I hope you’re reading this from your secret Instagram account — You have 2 more parts to go on Brahmāstra so you better be nice to me!!!” Ranbir is not on social media, at least officially. The actor has famously said that he has secret Instagram account that he uses to browse the platform.

Ayan Mukerji's 'warning' for Ranbir Kapoor.

The video had gained praise from fans for its meta content and the way Ranbir addressed all the things people were saying about the film and its promotional campaign. Similarly, Ayan’s terse-sounding caption also found fans. “It is so great to see these guys are having fun,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Lol, Ayan wants Ranbir to continue promoting Brahmastra till part two releases.”

Brahmastra Part One released in September this year and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with a worldwide gross of over ₹400 crore. The film is, in fact, the highest-grossing Bollywood film since the pandemic began. Part Two has been announced but it isn’t likely to release for at least two years.

