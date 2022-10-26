Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Lakshadweep as two of its beaches get ‘Blue’ tag

PM Modi congratulates Lakshadweep as two of its beaches get 'Blue' tag

Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:37 PM IST

Last year, Eden Beach in Puducherry and Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu had received the coveted title. The certificate is given by the Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) to tourists spots for their high environmental and quality standards.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the country now has 12 Blue Beaches.(@byadavbjp/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated residents of Lakshadweep with two of its beaches making it to the list of Blue Beaches - a label given to cleanest eco-friendly destinations.

“This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness,” wrote the PM in a tweet tagging a post shared in this regard by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav.

Yadav earlier said – Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach – are “proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches”.

Stating that it is a proud moment, the Union minister said the country now has 12 Blue Beaches.

“This is part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” the minister wrote.

Yadav further urged everyone to visit the smallest union territory as he wrote that Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where “white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon”.

The minister added that Kadmat Beach is especially popular with “cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports”.

Last year, Eden Beach in Puducherry and Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu had received the coveted title. The certificate is given by the Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) to tourists spots for their high environmental and quality standards.

