Daily brief: TMC to raise LIC, SBI issue in Parliament, says Derek O'Brien; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC to raise LIC, SBI issue in Parliament: Derek O’Brien

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI)’s exposure to the Adani group might be raked up again in the second half of Parliament’s budget session that starts from March 13, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to raise the issue. Read more

Sharad Pawar recalls ‘resistance’ he faced to pro-women decisions

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday recalled resistance he faced from certain quarters while implementing decisions related to women empowerment, including inducting female officers into the armed forces, but said when an administrator is strong policies get eventually executed. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Even when Ishan gets his chance, we won't drop him after...': Rohit Sharma's big 'unfair on KS Bharat' statement

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the third Test of the series against Australia last week, and will be aiming for a quick recovery in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India require a win to confirm a berth in the final of the World Test Championship and set up a title clash with Australia at The Oval in June later this year. Australia had qualified for the final with the win last week in Indore. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya reacts to his claims: 'You're a dangerous father, used your political power on me'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui took to her Instagram account and shared a detailed statement, reacting to each of his claims made in a recent open letter. Earlier, the actor shared a letter on social media which read, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.” Read more

International Women's Day 2023: Tips and inspiration for women to build their confidence and overcome self-doubt

Over centuries, women in Indian society have seeked validation from men on everything, even how she feels and what she thinks but in such circumstances, low-self esteem and insecurities amongst women are inevitably seen. Leading a life based on your own thoughts, beliefs and values is as important for women as it is for men. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail