'Even when Ishan gets his chance, we won't drop him after...': Rohit Sharma's big 'unfair on KS Bharat' statement

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the third Test of the series against Australia last week, and will be aiming for a quick recovery in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India require a win to confirm a berth in the final of the World Test Championship and set up a title clash with Australia at The Oval in June later this year. Australia had qualified for the final with the win last week in Indore.

On a significantly tricky surface in Indore, Australia bowled India out for 109 before taking an important 88-run lead. In the end, the visitors chased down a paltry 75-run target with nine wickets to spare on Day 3. The loss left India with many questions over their batting against spin, as well as the team combination; India had made two changes to the side with Shubman Gill replacing the underperforming KL Rahul, while Mohammed Shami being rested for Umesh Yadav.

Ahead of the fourth Test, the debate over playing XI is raging over the social media with many believing India should take the field with an extra batter. However, there are also speculations over KS Bharat's spot in the side; the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to impress with the bat and with Ishan Kishan waiting on the sidelines, Bharat's place could be in jeopardy for the Ahmedabad Test.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma has now backed Bharat amid criticism over his form with the bat. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Test of the series against Australia, Rohit was asked about the side missing Rishabh Pant and Bharat's spot being in jeopardy; however, while the Indian skipper insisted that Pant's absence is felt, he also supported his first-choice replacement.

“Honestly, Pant is a big miss. We all know what he can do with the bat. He's kept so well for us on turning pitches. He's a big miss. We knew he was not going to be available for us, that's one of the reasons we got Ishan. He's a left-hander, can attack,” Rohit said.

"Speaking about Bharat, he spent a lot of time in domestic cricket and scored a lot of runs. It will be unfair to judge him on these kind of pitches. Especially, if someone is making debut, you got to give him enough room to set himself up for a big score.

“That's something I spoke to him at the start of the series, (I told him) 'don't worry about the kind of pitches and the challenges. You will get enough time to prove yourself',” said Rohit.

The Indian skipper further said that he also had conversation with Ishan Kishan about his spot in the Test team. “If you want to play on pitches like these, you have to be ready for guys failing in some innings. You got to back these guys. That's what we are doing with KS. He has experience, he is a good keeper. I spoke to Ishan (Kishan) as well, even when he gets his chances, he will also get a number of games. We won't drop him after two matches. That's unfair. That's what we are doing with KS Bharat now,” said Rohit.