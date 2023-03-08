TMC to raise Adani issue, misuse of agencies in Parliament: Derek O’Brien

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI)’s exposure to the Adani group might be raked up again in the second half of Parliament’s budget session that starts from March 13, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to raise the issue. TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien. (File Photo)

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said on Wednesday that Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have took a decision on the party’s floor strategy. TMC’s two floor leaders Sudip Bandopadhay and O’Brien were part of the discussion.

O’Brien said the issues such as LIC and SBI’s risk exposure, as these involved savings of the middle class and millions of Indians, will be raised in the House.

The two public sector giant’s exposure to the Adani group was the key issue for the Opposition in the first half, leading to protests and disruptions in both Houses. The second half of the session will run till April 6.

“We also want to raise the political vendetta against the Opposition-ruled states that also includes holding back funds in schemes such as MGNREGS and PMAY that are crucial for a large section of the vulnerable population. We will draw the attention of the House to the misuse of institutions including probe agencies and constitutional bodies,” O’Brien said.

While the TMC leader added that wider consultations with the Congress and other Opposition parties are still pending due to “Holi”, all these issues have been a matter of concern for other Opposition parties as well. While the Congress continues to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations related to the Adani group, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, DMK and other Opposition parties have lodged their strong protests against the alleged attack on federal structure and misuse of institutions.

The TMC, the second largest Opposition outfit in Parliament, also wants to highlight the rising unemployment and revive their demand for introduction of the women’s reservation bill. The reservation bill, for 33% quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but lapsed as the Lok Sabha didn’t take it up.