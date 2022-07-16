Daily brief: TS Singh Deo quits as panchayat minister in Chhattisgarh government, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TS Singh Deo resigns as panchayat minister in Baghel govt, to retain other portfolios

TS Singh Deo, a minister in Bhupesh Singh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday said he had decided to resign from the panchayat and rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the cabinet. Read more.

At Patiala jail, Navjot Sidhu gets a bed after he complains of knee pain

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently serving his term in the Patiala central prison, is suffering from knee pain. Read more.

From Bengal guv to Vice President nominee: Things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named as the BJP-led NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, election for which is slated to be on August 6. Read more.

Leptospirosis in dogs: Symptoms, treatment and all you want to know

Leptospirosis is among the many monsoon illnesses that may affect your dog. Caused by bacteria leptospira that survive in humid conditions, it is important to protect your pet from playing in muddy puddles during the rainy season, in order to protect them from the deadly infection. Read more.

'From one champion to another...': India great sends special message to Virat Kohli, Babar Azam over Twitter exchange

Virat Kohli on Saturday responded to Pakistan captain Babar Azam's tweet about his extended lean patch. Read more.

Allu Arjun says his signature Pushpa walk was instruction from director Sukumar: ‘Everybody has to walk like you'

Allu Arjun is riding a wave right now, since the massive success of his last release Pushpa: The Rise. The film broke several box office records when it released late last year and then got a second wind again when it had its OTT release a month later. Read more.

