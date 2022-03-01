Daily brief: Ukraine envoy compares Russia's military operation with Mughals massacre of Rajputs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Like Mughals' massacre of Rajputs: Ukraine envoy on Russia's military campaign

Ukraine’s ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Tuesday compared Russia’s military campaign against his country to the “massacre arranged by the Mughals against Rajputs”. Read more.

Ukraine 'War Bonds' to raise funds for army; Russia bans foreign cash transfers

The invasion by Russian Forces escalates, Ukraine is working on issuing War Bonds to fund its Armed Forces. Watch here

Ukraine: No visa required for foreigners who join Kyiv's fight against Moscow

Ukraine has waived the requirement of visas for foreigners who wish to join the country’s forces against Russian troops. Read more.

Karnataka CM, other leaders mourn for student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condoled the death of Indian student who was killed during shelling in Ukrainian city Kharkiv. Read more.

India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI allows 50 percent spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed 50 percent of spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Read more.

Shefali Shah opens up on playing Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt in her 20s; 'I didn't see the big deal'

Shefali Shah, who has portrayed a number of versatile roles in her career, had started playing older characters when she was just in her 20s. Read more.