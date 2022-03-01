Karnataka CM, other leaders mourn for student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condoled the death of Indian student who was killed during shelling in Ukrainian city Kharkiv. The chief minister took to Twitter to mourn the death of the student named Naveen Ganagoudar, who hailed from Karnataka.

“It is a tragedy that Naveen Gyandagoudar, a student from Haveri district in Karnataka, was killed in a shell attack in Ukraine. All efforts will be made to bring Naveen's body back to India,” the chief minister said.



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too expressed condolences on the student's death in Kharkiv, demanding that the Centre should have a strategic plan for safe evacuation.

“Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious,” the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too mourned the death of the student.

“The news of the death of Indian student Naveen in Ukraine is saddening. I express my condolences to his family members. May god give them courage in the times of distress. I urge the government to bring back all our students as soon as possible,” she said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too mourned the death of the student in Kharkiv.

“Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end,” he tweeted.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar, 21, was a final year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.

Meanwhile, India has reiterated before Russia and Ukraine that the Indian nationals must be given a secure passage to leave the war-torn country. It is unclear how many students are still stuck in Ukraine's second largest city, with estimates putting the number between 2,000-4,000.

