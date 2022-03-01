Like Mughals' massacre of Rajputs: Ukraine envoy Igor Polikh on Russia's invasion
- Ukraine-Russia conflict: Envoy to India Igor Polikha, who paid a visit to the MEA said his country was urging every influential world leader, one of them being PM Modi, to use all possible resources against Putin to stop the attack.
Ukraine’s ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Tuesday compared Russia’s military campaign against his country to the “massacre arranged by the Mughals against Rajputs”.
Polikha, who paid a visit to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) following the death of an Indian student in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said his country was urging every influential world leader, one of them being Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to use all possible resources against Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
“It's like the massacre arranged by the Mughals against Rajputs. We are asking all influential world leaders, among them Modi Ji, to use every resource against Putin to stop bombing and shelling,” the envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Regarding his meeting with MEA officials, Polikha said discussions were held on modalities of humanitarian aid being provided to Ukraine by India. “We are grateful to India for starting this aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today. I was assured by the foreign secretary that Ukraine will get maximum humanitarian aid,” he said.
Polikha also extended his condolences on the death of Naveen Shekharappa, the final-year medical student from Karnataka, who passed away earlier in the day in Kharkiv. He said attacks were earlier restricted to military sites, but were now happening in civil areas too.
“My deepest condolences on the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Earlier, shelling and bombings happened on military sites but now also happening in the civil areas,” he added.
Earlier while sharing information on the student’s death, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said foreign secretary Harsh Vandhan Shringla was calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India’s demand for urgent safe passage for its nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.
Meanwhile, Modi held a high-level meeting with Union ministers, foreign secretary and others following the death of the student.
